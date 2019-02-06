ICYMI, Bill Maher Made Another Racist 'Joke' – This Time Against Rep. Will Hurd

He did it again, folks. How long is @HBO going to be cool with a guy being unabashedly racist on their network under the guise of just being outrageous? https://t.co/PwlmLlG8Pf— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 2, 2019
Ayo, for real. Fuck @billmaher. Will Hurd is a better man than me, 'cause if dude had belittled my years in the CIA by making a Popeye's Chicken joke, he woulda got slapped.— Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) February 2, 2019
In a fairly heated exchange, with Maher pressing Rep. Hurd as to why he's a Republican, Maher suggests Hurd of gathering intelligence in the alley by the Popeyes Chicken.— Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 2, 2019
(We already knew this about Bill Maher.) https://t.co/MybtL1bafI
Online criticism comes after Maher used the n-word during his show in 2017. He later apologized, thought he hasn't done so this time. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Hurd said he initially didn't understand Maher's joke, but in hindsight called it "stupid."
Bill Maher insults black CIA vet by suggesting he picked up tips "behind the Popeye's Chicken" same day as Ralph Northam admits he submitted racist af blackface Klan photo to yearbook - it's almost like this is all a game to them.— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 2, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.