Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Julián Castro Tells Jimmy Kimmel He's Not Interested in Being Veep During Late Night Appearance

Posted By on Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge Julián Castro and Jimmy Kimmel cut up on Tuesday night. - TWITTER / JULIANCASTRO
  • Twitter / JulianCastro
  • Julián Castro and Jimmy Kimmel cut up on Tuesday night.
Presidential hopeful Julián Castro isn't going to settle for second best — or so he tells Jimmy Kimmel.

During a Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host asked Castro, former San Antonio mayor and Obama White House housing chief, if he'd settle for vice president "if the president thing doesn't work out."

"No, no," the Democrat replied. "I've been there and done that last time."

We presume that's a reference to the the 2016 presidential election, where Castro was reported to be among Hillary Clinton's considered running mates.



Two other takeaways from Castro's appearance on Kimmel:

1. He's never been spanked by a porn star using a magazine with his face on the cover. Kimmel asked if such a thing had ever taken place during a series of goofy questions aimed at differentiating Castro from the current occupant of the White House.

2. Kimmel's voiceover guy needs to learn how to pronounce Spanish names. During the show opener, he referred to Castro as "Julian," as in Julian Lennon or Julian Edelman. C'mon, man, didn't that "á" in his name clue you in to ask Guillermo or someone else on staff for a quick pronunciation lesson?

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views.

