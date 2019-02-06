San Antonio Lawmakers React to Trump's State of the Union Address

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, also a Democrat, was equally cutting. He decried the president for making a "phony border crisis" the centerpiece of his address.
Despite a brief attempt at striking a bipartisan tone, the President instead painted a picture of division, chaos, and false narratives. Full statement on #SOTU ➡️ https://t.co/B9jU1FBay1 #OurHispanicSOTU pic.twitter.com/DNH4vN2ZCf— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 6, 2019
Meanwhile, freshman Republican Chip Roy offered up no take of his own. He did, however, retweet Liz Cheney's finger wagging at Democrats for not clapping enough for the prez.
The centerpiece of this speech was fear about a phony border crisis.— Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) February 6, 2019
There's no path forward to avoid more chaos.
It is less important how Trump reads a telemprompter one night of the year than the other 364 days of Twitter-fueled mayhem that threaten our union. #SOTU
Republican Rep. Will Hurd, who's sometimes called out Trump for his draconian immigration policies, didn't tweet about the speech, nor did his press office release a reaction statement.
This was demonstrably and troublingly true. https://t.co/Dd2LFeoMRx— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 6, 2019
Indeed, in a subsequent Business Insider interview, Cuellar offered Trump no gold star for his attempt at bipartisanship.
It was a pleasure to have the San Antonio Mayor @Ron_Nirenberg as my guest tonight for the #SOTU. Mayor Nirenberg has been a dedicated public servant and I thank him for joining me at this annual address. pic.twitter.com/2Tkg6RFYrk— Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) February 6, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.