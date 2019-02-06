Email
Wednesday, February 6, 2019

San Antonio Lawmakers React to Trump's State of the Union Address

Posted By on Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (right) poses with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg (center). Nirenberg was Cuellar's guest for the State of the Union address. - TWITTER / REPCUELLAR
  • U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (right) poses with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg (center). Nirenberg was Cuellar's guest for the State of the Union address.
If didn't take long for San Antonio's congressional delegation — some of it, anyway — to react to President Trump's I'm-for-unity-but-those-other-guys-are-wrecking-the-country State of the Union address.

Shortly after the Tuesday night speech, Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro jumped on Twitter to dismiss Trump's brief play at bipartisanship, saying it took a backseat to the president's "division, chaos and false narratives." Rep. Lloyd Doggett, also a Democrat, was equally cutting. He decried the president for making a "phony border crisis" the centerpiece of his address. Meanwhile, freshman Republican Chip Roy offered up no take of his own. He did, however, retweet Liz Cheney's finger wagging at Democrats for not clapping enough for the prez.  Republican Rep. Will Hurd, who's sometimes called out Trump for his draconian immigration policies, didn't tweet about the speech, nor did his press office release a reaction statement.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, only tweeted a photo of himself with his guest for the event, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. (Although the inclusion of Trump nemesis House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the shot may provide a hint where the middle-of-the-road Cuellar actually stands.)
Indeed, in a subsequent Business Insider interview, Cuellar offered Trump no gold star for his attempt at bipartisanship.

"He kept saying 'dangerous, dangerous.' If you look at all the FBI statistics, the border is a lot safer," Cuellar said. "In fact, my hometown of Laredo is about four or five times safer than Washington, DC. But again, the president is playing to his base."

