San Antonio Lawmakers React to Trump's State of the Union Address

click to enlarge Twitter / RepCuellar

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (right) poses with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg (center). Nirenberg was Cuellar's guest for the State of the Union address.

Despite a brief attempt at striking a bipartisan tone, the President instead painted a picture of division, chaos, and false narratives. Full statement on #SOTU ➡️ https://t.co/B9jU1FBay1 #OurHispanicSOTU pic.twitter.com/DNH4vN2ZCf — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 6, 2019

The centerpiece of this speech was fear about a phony border crisis.



There's no path forward to avoid more chaos.



It is less important how Trump reads a telemprompter one night of the year than the other 364 days of Twitter-fueled mayhem that threaten our union. #SOTU — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) February 6, 2019

This was demonstrably and troublingly true. https://t.co/Dd2LFeoMRx — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 6, 2019

It was a pleasure to have the San Antonio Mayor @Ron_Nirenberg as my guest tonight for the #SOTU. Mayor Nirenberg has been a dedicated public servant and I thank him for joining me at this annual address. pic.twitter.com/2Tkg6RFYrk — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) February 6, 2019