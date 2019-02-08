C-SPAN Bus Will Roll Into San Antonio College Campuses as Part of Educational Tour

click to enlarge Twitter / CSpanBus

A Harris County precinct commissioner visits with students on the C-Span bus.

Calling all news hounds and political junkies.C-SPAN's tricked-out tour bus will roll into San Antonio February 13 as part of the public affairs channel's "Southern Swing" through eight states. The two local stops will be at the University of Texas at San Antonio, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Texas A&M University-San Antonio, from 1 to 3 p.m.A traveling C-SPAN crew will use interactive technology aboard the 45-foot bus to help visitors better understand the American political process. They'll also show off the cable network's online educational resources, including a searchable video library with 250,000 hours of content.What's more, visitors will get a chance to talk back and share their thoughts on what it means to be an American for the channel's "Voices from the Road" project."We are excited for the opportunity to meet, engage and share our resources with residents along our 'Southern Swing' and hearing from people about what being an American means to them," said C-SPAN Marketing Manager Heath Neiderer said in written statement.