El Paso County Throws Support Behind San Antonio Lawmaker's Bill as an F.U. to Trump

El Paso County's Commissioners Court flipped a middle finger at President Trump ahead of a rally he's holding
in the border city tonight to drum up support for a border wall.
And the commissioners did it with the help of San Antonio State Rep. Roland Gutierrez.
Let us explain.
The court voted to adopt a county resolution supporting Gutierrez's recently filed HB 990
, which demands that Texas regulators study the potential environmental effects of Trump's wall and submit a detailed report to state officials. Such a study, the Democratic lawmaker, has pointed out
, could yield ammunition for a lawsuit to slow or stop work on the barrier.
El Paso County Commissioner David Stout sponsored the resolution, saying Gutierrez's bill would "ensure that El Paso County, the state of Texas and its citizens are protected from the negative effects prompted by the federal government."
While it seems unlikely Trump is aware of either Gutierrez's bill or the county resolution, there's no question about the negative sentiment the president has stirred up in El Paso since erroneously claiming in his State of the Union address that construction of a border wall slashed the city's violent crime rate.
El Paso lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have lashed out against Trump ahead of his rally. Republican Mayor Dee Margo called bullshit
on the president's claim in the national press. Meanwhile Beto O'Rourke — the former Democratic congressman who's making us wait to see whether he'll run for president — is leading a high-visibility anti-Trump protest
.
