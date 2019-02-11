Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 11, 2019

Kenneth Garrett, Owner of the Bonham Exchange, Has Died

Posted By on Mon, Feb 11, 2019 at 10:59 AM

COURTESY OF THE BONHAM EXCHANGE
  • Courtesy of The Bonham Exchange
This article was originally published by our sister publication Out In SA.

Out In SA is saddened to learn of the passing of Kenneth Garrett, the owner of the Bonham Exchange.

Gene Elder, archivist for the Happy Foundation who is a close friend, told Out In SA the 69-year-old Garrett died in his sleep during the early morning hours of February 8 at his home in the River Road section of San Antonio.

Garrett met San Antonio real estate developer Arthur “Hap” Veltman in 1974, during the time Veltman operated the now-defunct San Antonio Country, a bar he owned prior to opening the Bonham Exchange in 1981. The two became a couple and remained together until Veltman’s death in 1988.
Kenneth Garrett at the San Antonio Country in the 1970’s. // Kenneth Garrett with Arthur “Hap” Veltman. - COURTESY OF THE HAPPY FOUNDATION
  • Courtesy of the Happy Foundation
  • Kenneth Garrett at the San Antonio Country in the 1970’s. // Kenneth Garrett with Arthur “Hap” Veltman.
Garrett inherited the Bonham Exchange after Veltman’s passing and continued to have a hand in its management. The bar recently celebrated its 37th anniversary and remains one of the most popular dance clubs in the city.



The Bonham Exchange is also home to the Happy Foundation, San Antonio’s LGBT archives.

Elder says Garrett had recently made the final payment on the mortgage of the Bonham’s 127-year-old building which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The management of the Bonham Exchange issued the following statement:
For the past 30 years, Kenneth Garrett has overseen Arthur Happy Veltman’s vision of providing a safe place where everyone could come and truly be themselves in the heart of San Antonio. It is with great sadness we inform you all that our beloved Kenneth has gone to reunite with Hap.

Rest in paradise Kenneth and give Hap a warm hug from all of us. His vision for The Bonham Exchange will continue for millions more to experience.

Thank you for the amazing impact you’ve made on us all. You will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

There is no word as yet regarding memorial services.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Claims Drug Lords Would Be Decapitating People in El Paso If Not for the Border Wall Read More

  2. Report Reveals New Details in Mysterious Triple Shooting in Upscale San Antonio-Area Neighborhood Read More

  3. Get to Know the Candidates for Today’s House District 125 Special Election Read More

  4. King Jay Davila's Grandmother Released From Jail After Judge Reduces Bond Read More

  5. El Paso County Throws Support Behind San Antonio Lawmaker's Bill as an F.U. to Trump Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...