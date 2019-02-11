Email
Monday, February 11, 2019

King Jay Davila's Grandmother Released From Jail After Judge Reduces Bond

Posted By on Mon, Feb 11, 2019 at 12:42 PM

Beatrice Sampayo, 65, received a reduced bond due to needing cancer treatment.
  • Screenshot via KSAT report
  • Beatrice Sampayo, 65, received a reduced bond due to needing cancer treatment.
Beatrice Sampayo, grandmother of King Jay Davila, was released from jail Sunday morning after a judge reduced her bond for her alleged part in the child's staged kidnapping.

Sampayo's attorney Melissa Lesniak argued that the 65-year-old woman's bond was "excessive" and "oppressive for her client's situation." Lesniak said Sampayo has ovarian and bone cancer and that Bexar County Jail cannot provide the treatment she needs.

Although prosecutor Samantha DiMaio showed three videos that suggested Sampayo is more able-bodied than she lets on, the judge approved the reduction from $250,000 to $50,000.

Family members picked up Sampayo from Bexar County's Justice Intake and Assessment Center Sunday morning, according to footage shared by KSAT.



Sampayo was arrested on Jan. 10 for her alleged part in the staged kidnapping of 8-month-old King Jay Davila. Sampayo's son, Christopher Davila, is accused of recruited her and his cousin Angie Torres to help cover up the boy's death, which was ruled a homicide. Sampayo was charged with tampering with evidence.

She was also reportedly outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor before her release. Lesniak said Sampayo previously received hospice treatment at her West Side home and can receive treatment once again. According to KSAT, a social worker said a doctor recommended Sampayo receive hospice care, which is common for patients not expected to live more than six months.

