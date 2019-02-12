Email
Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Zaddy Ron Nirenberg Named One of the 10 Fittest Mayors in America

Posted By on Tue, Feb 12, 2019 at 11:29 AM

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg poses for a snap at the OG-Original Gym. - INSTAGRAM / RON_NIRENBERG
  Instagram / ron_nirenberg
  • San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg poses for a snap at the OG-Original Gym.
Apparently, Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale's "Weak-Kneed Ron" nickname didn't stick.

Health Fitness Revolution, a website promoting physical and mental wellness, has named San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg — last year the subject of Parscale's twitter taunts — one of the 10 Fittest Mayors in America.

HFR founder and former Bally's fitness director Samir Becic periodically ranks elected officials (also including governors, senators and members of Congress) by their fit lifestyles and efforts to spread good health in their communities.

“Mayor Nirenberg has an incredible wealth of knowledge on health and fitness," Becic writes. "He is strong, fit and determined — so I’m nicknaming him the ‘Gladiator Mayor.'”



The site even includes a Q&A with our bench-pressing mayor, in which he discusses his weight (right under 200 pounds, for those keeping track), nutrition ("if it’s in a package, don’t eat it") and his belief that body and mind wellness are connected. Oh yeah, he also mentions the city's Robert Wood Johnson Foundation award for promoting health equity.

"That is really wise and I couldn’t say it better myself," Becic gushes at end of the interview. "Thank you, Mayor Nirenberg, you rock!" (We can almost picture the corresponding fist bump.)

But before anyone assumes Nirenberg was the only Texas mayor to get that kind of fanboy treatment from the fitness guru, two others from the Lone Star State also made the list.

Houston's Sylvester Turner, an avid cyclist, got a nod for a pledge to increase his city's number of bike lanes from 220 to as many as 1,500. And Dan Pope of Lubbock was recognized for being a corporate-wellness advocate and the creator of the Lubbock Marathon.

