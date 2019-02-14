American Airlines Now Offering Nonstop Flight From San Antonio to New York City

click image Instagram / americanair

Good news for folks wanting to take a bite of the Big Apple: American Airlines is now offering direct flights between San Antonio and New York City.San Antonio International Airport and American Airlines today announced the launch of a nonstop flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport. It departs daily at 9 a.m. with a return scheduled at 10 p.m.More than 300,000 travelers fly between the Alamo City and New York City annually, according to airport officials."Before today, New York City was our largest underserved market from San Antonio," said Russ Handy, aviation director for the City of San Antonio. "This new service makes it even more convenient for passengers to travel between San Antonio and the East Coast for business, leisure or to connect to international destinations."