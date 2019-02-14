Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 14, 2019

American Airlines Now Offering Nonstop Flight From San Antonio to New York City

Posted By on Thu, Feb 14, 2019 at 11:28 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / AMERICANAIR
  • Instagram / americanair
Good news for folks wanting to take a bite of the Big Apple: American Airlines is now offering direct flights between San Antonio and New York City.

San Antonio International Airport and American Airlines today announced the launch of a nonstop flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport. It departs daily at 9 a.m. with a return scheduled at 10 p.m.

More than 300,000 travelers fly between the Alamo City and New York City annually, according to airport officials.

"Before today, New York City was our largest underserved market from San Antonio," said Russ Handy, aviation director for the City of San Antonio. "This new service makes it even more convenient for passengers to travel between San Antonio and the East Coast for business, leisure or to connect to international destinations."
Location Details San Antonio International Airport
9800 Airport Blvd
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-3433
General Services
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Greg Abbott Backs Bill Taking Aim at San Antonio's Paid Sick Time Ordinance Read More

  2. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Claims Drug Lords Would Be Decapitating People in El Paso If Not for the Border Wall Read More

  3. Beto Making the Rounds to Test the Waters for a Run Against Sen. John Cornyn Read More

  4. Ever Wonder What It's Like to Be In a Scooter Accident? We Had a Physicist Break It Down (It's Not Pretty) Read More

  5. Zaddy Ron Nirenberg Named One of the 10 Fittest Mayors in America Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...