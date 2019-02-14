Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 14, 2019

San Antonio River Foundation Hosting Tree Giveaway This Month

Posted By on Thu, Feb 14, 2019 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO RIVER FOUNDATION
  • San Antonio River Foundation
The San Antonio River Foundation, in partnership with the City's Parks and Recreation Department, will host a free tree adoption event — giving away approximately 400 native tree — to residents on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

The event will be held at the Resendez Pavilion at Confluence Park, from 9 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. Residents are encouraged to plant the trees in designated areas throughout the city, and contribute to increased property values and sustainability.

"We're planning to bring hundreds of one gallon trees, including an assortment of native shade and ornamental trees,"said City Forester Ross Hosea. "Last year we took 250 trees and they were gone within 15 minutes."

The trees, which are procured by the city and provided for free by the foundation, will include varieties such as cedar elm, chinkapin oak, live oak, crepe myrtle and yaupon holly.



To learn more about the tree adoption event, click here.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Beto Making the Rounds to Test the Waters for a Run Against Sen. John Cornyn Read More

  2. American Airlines Now Offering Nonstop Flight From San Antonio to New York City Read More

  3. Gov. Greg Abbott Backs Bill Taking Aim at San Antonio's Paid Sick Time Ordinance Read More

  4. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Claims Drug Lords Would Be Decapitating People in El Paso If Not for the Border Wall Read More

  5. Ever Wonder What It's Like to Be In a Scooter Accident? We Had a Physicist Break It Down (It's Not Pretty) Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...