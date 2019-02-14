San Antonio River Foundation Hosting Tree Giveaway This Month

click to enlarge
San Antonio River Foundation
The San Antonio River Foundation
, in partnership with the City's Parks and Recreation Department
, will host a free tree adoption event — giving away approximately 400 native tree — to residents on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
The event will be held at the Resendez Pavilion at Confluence Park, from 9 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. Residents are encouraged to plant the trees in designated areas throughout the city, and contribute to increased property values and sustainability.
"We're planning to bring hundreds of one gallon trees, including an assortment of native shade and ornamental trees,"said City Forester Ross Hosea. "Last year we took 250 trees and they were gone within 15 minutes."
The trees, which are procured by the city and provided for free by the foundation, will include varieties such as cedar elm, chinkapin oak, live oak, crepe myrtle and yaupon holly.
