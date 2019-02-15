Email
Friday, February 15, 2019

Pickup Truck Crashes Into Karolina's Antiques Overnight, Police Searching for Driver

Posted By on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 11:33 AM

click image FACEBOOK / KAROLINA'S ANTIQUES LLC
  • Facebook / Karolina's Antiques LLC
Police are searching for a driver who lost control of a pickup truck and crashed into the storefront of Karolina's Antiques in the Midtown area of Blanco Road early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the crash, first reported around 2:30 a.m., and found a pickup truck halfway through the family-owned antiques and collectibles store. The driver had abandoned the scene.

Police said the truck crashed through the front window and struck a metal support system that held the panes of glass together. The collision left merchandise and broken glass scattered on the floor.

One family member told KSAT he's glad the crash didn't happen during the day, when pedestrians and sidewalk vendors would have been in front of the store.



In a statement on its Facebook page, Karolina's called the damage "heartbreaking" but thanked its neighbors who contacted the police and "caught everything on camera."
Police say they don't know whether the driver was hurt, though the person was able to flee the scene.
Location Details Karolina's Antiques
1709 Blanco Road
Deco District
San Antonio, TX
Resale
