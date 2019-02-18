2019’s Biggest, Brightest Supermoon Happens Tonight, But the Damn Clouds Will Probably Cover It in San Antonio

click image
Flickr / Jason Jacobs
We got ourselves a real genuine big boy tonight
Of the three supermoons happening in year-of-our-lord 2019, February’s “super snow moon” will be the biggest and brightest. Unfortunately for San Antonio though, most of the city will be blanketed under clouds tonight.
Supermoons occur when a full moon coincides with the point in its orbit that it is closest to earth. That point is referred to as the perigee. According to USA Today
, Monday night’s perigee will be 221,681 miles from earth, or about 17,000 miles closer than average.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac
, the February full moon is traditionally referred to as the snow moon because of high amounts of snowfall that happen during the month. Various Native American tribes have also referred to February full moon as “Shoulder to Shoulder Around the Fire Moon,” “No Snow in the Trail Moon” and most brutally the “Bone Moon” because food scarcity in the winter caused people to “gnaw on bones” and “eat bone marrow soup.”
Technically, the moon tonight is a waxing gibbous and won’t reach full moon status until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Even more technically, the term “supermoon” isn’t a scientific term, but rather a phrase invented not by an astronomer, but an astrologer in 1979
. But don’t let those stupid science nerds ruin your fun.
If the moon isn’t visible in San Antonio tonight, or you miss it for whatever reason, you’re in luck: another supermoon will happen in March.
