Review Session Seeks Residents' Input on San Antonio's Climate Action & Adaptation Plan

San Antonio residents will have a chance to sound off on a draft of the city's first Climate Action & Adaptation Plan, or CAAP, Tuesday at the Central Library.
The draft lays out strategies for slashing the region's greenhouse gas emissions. It also includes a roadmap for the city, citizens and local businesses to reduce their carbon footprints.
The document is available for review online
.
The proposed CAAP is already generating friction. Environmentalists argue it doesn't go far enough, especially on setting clear short-term goals. Meanwhile, business groups have complained about its potential economic cost.
Meeting attendees can learn more about what’s in the CAAP, ask questions and share feedback that could help refine the plan. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
Interested parties also may submit comments through an online survey
or by emailing sustainability@sanantonio.gov
or addressing a letter to 1400 S. Flores, Unit #2, San Antonio TX 78212.
