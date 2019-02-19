Email
Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Customer Writes 'Build the F–king Wall' in Lieu of Tip at Mexican Restaurant in Texas

Posted By on Tue, Feb 19, 2019 at 12:58 PM

FACEBOOK / HEHSUS BAEZA
  • Facebook / Hehsus Baeza
A bartender at a Mexican restaurant in West Texas called out a customer who left a Trump-fueled message instead of a tip.

On Sunday, Hehsus Baeza served a customer who ordered a plate of asado with two tortillas and a Dos XX. Rather than leave a monetary tip for the $17.55 ticket, the customer wrote, "My tip is to build the fucking wall now!"

The bartender at Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill in Midland took a photo of the receipt and shared it on Facebook. In his post, Baeza called the customer a hypocrite for leaving an anti-immigrant message while dining at a Mexican restaurant.

Baeza told the Midland Reporter-Telegram that he was "taken aback" by the message. He also said he was going to ask his employer for advice on handle future situations like this.



