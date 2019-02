Customer Writes 'Build the F–king Wall' in Lieu of Tip at Mexican Restaurant in Texas

click to enlarge Facebook / Hehsus Baeza

A bartender at a Mexican restaurant in West Texas called out a customer who left a Trump-fueled message instead of a tip.On Sunday, Hehsus Baeza served a customer who ordered a plate of asado with two tortillas and a Dos XX. Rather than leave a monetary tip for the $17.55 ticket, the customer wrote, "My tip is to build the fucking wall now!"The bartender at Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill in Midland took a photo of the receipt and shared it on Facebook. In his post, Baeza called the customer a hypocrite for leaving an anti-immigrant message while dining at a Mexican restaurant.Baeza told thethat he was "taken aback" by the message. He also said he was going to ask his employer for advice on handle future situations like this.