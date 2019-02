Bonham Exchange Reveals Details of Memorial for Owner Kenneth Garrett

Courtesy of the Happy Foundation

Kenneth Garrett at the San Antonio Country in the 1970’s. // Kenneth Garrett with Arthur “Hap” Veltman.

The Bonham Exchange has announced details on its Facebook page of a memorial for owner Kenneth Garrett, who died earlier this month.The remembrance will take place Monday, February 25 at 11 a.m. inside the club. At 12:30 p.m., it will move to nearby Davis Park in the River Road area where Garrett lived.Directions, parking details and more information are available on the Bonham's Facebook page.Garrett, 69, died in his home on February 8. However, the iconic downtown dance club — a longtime center of LGBTQ nightlife — will remain open . The business is owned by 1122 Corp., of which Garrett was owner and president.