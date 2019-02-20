Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Bonham Exchange Reveals Details of Memorial for Owner Kenneth Garrett
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Feb 20, 2019 at 10:42 AM
-
Courtesy of the Happy Foundation
-
Kenneth Garrett at the San Antonio Country in the 1970’s. // Kenneth Garrett with Arthur “Hap” Veltman.
The Bonham Exchange has announced details on its Facebook page
of a memorial for owner Kenneth Garrett, who died earlier this month.
The remembrance will take place Monday, February 25 at 11 a.m. inside the club. At 12:30 p.m., it will move to nearby Davis Park in the River Road area where Garrett lived.
Directions, parking details and more information are available on the Bonham's Facebook page.
Garrett, 69, died in his home on February 8. However, the iconic downtown dance club — a longtime center of LGBTQ nightlife — will remain open
. The business is owned by 1122 Corp., of which Garrett was owner and president.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Kenneth Garrett, Bonham Exchange, LGBTQ, dance clubs, nightlife, Davis Park, River Road, Hap Veltman, 1122 Corp., Image