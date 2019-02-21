Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 21, 2019

Joaquin Castro Will Appear in San Antonio to Discuss the Effect of Burn Pits on Vets

Posted By on Thu, Feb 21, 2019 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-02-21_at_12.23.19_pm.png
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro will meet with veterans in San Antonio tonight to discuss exposure to battlefield burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The discussion — held in conjunction with veterans group Burn Pits 360 — will highlight legislation and court decisions related to burn pit-related ailments. The meeting will take place at Audie L. Murphy VA Hospital's auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Castro, a San Antonio Democrat, has has taken a legislative lead on burn pits, introducing a pair of bills aimed at helping vets with burn-pit exposure and enabling the VA to better analyze the pits' health impact.

Tens of thousands of vets have reported bronchial problems and other illnesses that may be linked to smoke from debris burned by military personnel in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Veterans interested in attending can RSVP by emailing Vets.RSVP.Castro@mail.house.gov.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Cuellar Warns Trump's Use of Defense Funds on Border Wall Could Jeopardize Projects at San Antonio Bases Read More

  2. Bonham Exchange Reveals Details of Memorial for Owner Kenneth Garrett Read More

  3. Texas A&M-San Antonio Will Ask Students and the Lege to OK a Sports Program Read More

  4. Customer Writes 'Build the F–king Wall' in Lieu of Tip at Mexican Restaurant in Texas Read More

  5. Review Session Seeks Residents' Input on San Antonio's Climate Action & Adaptation Plan Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...