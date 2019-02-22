Email
Friday, February 22, 2019

Austin Named Best State Capital to Live In by New Report

Posted By on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / THISISAMANDAKAE
State capitals aren't always the biggest or best cities in their state, but Austin can brag about being the best city among U.S. state capitals.

A new report from financial site WalletHub ranked all of the capitals by affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health as well as quality of life. The study suggests that despite all cities having lawmaking in common, they're not created equal.

Austin came out on top with a score of 67.23, compared to Baton Rouge, dead last at 39.42. The self-proclaimed Music Capital of the World earned top marks for economic well-being and ranked fourth for quality of education, health and life. Its lowest performance was in the affordability sector, though it was still impressive ranking at No. 12.

Though San Antonio has a love-hate relationship with Austin, we'll give credit where credit's due and tip our hat to our neighbor to the north.



