San Antonio Drug Rep Pleads Guilty to $8 Million Fraud Scheme
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 at 5:31 PM
San Antonio pharmaceutical rep Holly Blakely this week entered a guilty plea deal for her role in an $8 million healthcare fraud, from which she gained $1 million, according to a Fox29 report
Blakely, 45, was charged in a 30-count indictment and admitted to flowing more than $400,000 in bribes and kickbacks to healthcare providers for prescribing medication to people who didn't need them.
Blakely's plea deal includes one conspiracy to commit wire fraud, health care fraud, bribery and paying kickbacks, the station reports.
She faces up to five years in federal prison and will remain on bond until she is sentenced June 13. Her trial was set to begin February 25.
