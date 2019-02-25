Listen Up, Hunters: Dead Deer Selfie Gets Woman Banned from Tinder

click to enlarge
Tinder says you cannot date this person.
Tinder is a vulnerable place, a place where selves are spit-shined into more interesting versions, a place where we wait on the deer stands of our heart for our prey.
While vacationing in San Francisco, Nichole, a Vermonter, logged onto Tinder to survey the local landscape, only to find that she had been banned
from the platform.
Nichole's profile picture was herself and a recently-deceased deer. Notably, Vermont is a state fairly dense
with hunters. As for California, well, the Bay Area Deer Hunting Association could not be reached for a comment. Because they don't exist.
The most recent story about deer hunting in the San Francisco Chronicle
was told from the perspective of the deer.
As for Nichole's late ruminant associate, according to the original report
, it was important for the reader to know that "she hunted and later used [it] for food."
It will shock you to know that the Community Guidelines
of Los Angeles-based Tinder do not delineate ethical differences between trophy hunting and normal hunting. They do ban "violent, graphic, or gory content."
(Tinder also explains that you cannot pretend to be Mike Pence on the app.)
When ABC News 7 - San Francisco examined Tinder for similar violations, they found "plenty of images of men posing with their hunted animals, making provocative gestures and more."
So, lady hunters, be warned.
Tinder did not invent the double-standard, but they have taken it to a weird place.
