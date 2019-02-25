Monday, February 25, 2019
Study Ranks How Hard San Antonio Works Compared to Other U.S. Cities
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Feb 25, 2019 at 2:29 PM
Don't let anyone tell you you're lazy, San Antonio.
A new study
by the always-studying-something folks at WalletHub ranks San Antonio as the 44th-hardest-working city in the United States. The hardest-working among the nation's 116 largest cities is Anchorage, Alaska, while the least-hard-working is Detroit.
The financial site compared the cities using data ranging from local employment rate (that may explain Detroit's poor showing) to average weekly work hours to share of workers holding down multiple jobs.
Perhaps the most sobering portion of the WalletHub analysis, though, is a comparison of how U.S. workers stack up with others in the industrialized world. An average working stiff here puts in 1,780 hours annually, which is 70 hours more than the average in Japan, 266 more than the U.K. and 424 more than Germany.
