Baby Thrown Out of Shopping Cart, Killed After Suspected Drunk Driver Speeds Through Parking Lot

A suspected drunk driver is in custody after police say he hit a shopping cart in a Dollar General parking lot, killing a 1-year-old baby.
Sgt. Ralph Salazar said a woman was putting items in her vehicle when David Fuentes made a wide turn into the store's parking lot while speeding and hit the cart with the woman's daughter in it, head-on
. The baby was thrown out of the cart and the woman was also injured in the collision.
The baby girl was identified as Corinna Tovar.
Fuentes also clipped a parked vehicle, injuring a woman in her 60s, who was thrown several feet, according to police
.
Salazar said officers responded to the South Side store Monday afternoon, at which time all three victims were transported to University Hospital. Authorities at the scene said Fuentes was intoxicated
.
Baby Corinna was pronounced dead at the hospital while the older woman was listed in critical condition.
KSAT reports
that the crash was captured on the store's surveillance camera. Fuentes, 25, is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge and an intoxication assault charge. Salazar said those could be upgraded depending on the condition of the two women.
