Wednesday, February 27, 2019

ACS Rescues More Than 20 Dogs From Self-Proclaimed Dog Rescuer's Home in Northeast San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Feb 27, 2019 at 10:14 AM

  • Screenshot via KSAT newscast
A self-proclaimed dog rescuer is facing animal cruelty charges after Animal Care Services officials found more than 20 dogs living in "deplorable conditions" at her home.

At least 23 animals have been rescued from the woman's house in Northeast San Antonio after neighbors became suspicious of conditions inside and alerted ACS. Lisa Norwood, a spokeswoman for the city-run department, said ACS at first worked with the homeowner to get the residence in compliance with city code and served a warrant at the home on Tuesday.

"It was apparent, just from the animals that we could see on the outside, that there was a large number of animals on the property," Norwood told KSAT.

According to the Express-News, the woman fosters dogs for a rescue organization.



At the home, ACS investigators found dogs old and young, including 15 four-month-old puppies. Norwood said the dogs weren't provided food, water or shelter. She also said conditions were not much better inside the home.

Investigators said a dog was kept in a crate along with suspected remains of a dead canine.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, but is facing charges in the matter.

