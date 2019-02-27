CBD American Shaman: A Force Behind the Re-Emergence of Hemp

click to enlarge

In 1916, the U.S. government predicted that by the 1940s all paper would come from hemp and that no trees would need to be cut down. Government studies reported that one-acre of hemp equals 4.1 acres of trees. Hemp production is much more time and resource efficient. Plans were in the works to implement such programs (U.S. Department of Agriculture).From 1842 to 1900, cannabis made up half of all medicines sold. From 1850 to 1937, the U.S. pharmacopoeia listed cannabis as the primary medicine to treat more than one hundred separate illnesses or diseases.Unfortunately, Americans had been denied the healing effects of cannabis since Harry Anslinger, head of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics from 1931 to 1962, pushed through legislation that had been crafted in secrecy for two years. The result was the 1937 marijuana tax act that made marijuana illegal for any use. Historians believe Anslinger's actions were at the behest of Rudolph Hearst and Dupont petrochemicals. A machine had been invented to easily strip fiber from hemp. High-quality paper could now be made cheaper than using traditional wood pulp. Hearst owned millions of acres of forest that supplied paper to his newspaper empire. His land would now be worthless. DuPont's new nylon fiber faced a big problem as hemp was far superior, and the new invention would make hemp fiber less costly to produce. And so, tabloid sensationalism was deployed via Hearst newspapers, to convince members of Congress and the public of the dangers of hemp using a relatively new word, marijuana, Spanish slang for cannabis. The American Medical Association (AMA) and the pharmaceutical industry testified against the Tax ACT. Dr. William Woodward, who was both a physician and an attorney for the AMA testified on their behalf. This time cannabis – hemp and marijuana – was 100% illegal and no further medical studies were done for nearly 30 years worldwide due to the demonization of the drug.America and the world were cheated out of the amazing benefits of hemp!Today, as of this past December 2018, CBD hemp oil is a dietary supplement made from industrial hemp. CBD oil is legal at the state and federal level and available in all 50 states.As recently as this February 2019, county attorneys in Tarrant County, TX have prematurely and wrong determined that CBD products are illegal in the state of Texas. We should probably refer them to the legal status below.Why CBD American Shaman?CBD American Shaman is a force behind the re-emergence of hemp in our lives. That is CBD derived from hemp. Amazingly the same lies that took it from us have more recently emphasized the truth of CBDs benefits. In retrospect we now more fully, understand the shameful truth of whom, how, and why they took it from us. By both science and inquisitive minds, and availability and speed of information, the truth has been exposed.CBD American Shaman has introduced a proprietary nanotechnology to its CBD oil. In their unique process, they provide unmatched particle size, putting cannabinoids in their most bioactive state. This gives the cannabinoids much greater surface area. Picture a basketball full of BBs sitting on your kitchen floor. It only covers a small portion of the floor. Now picture the basketball breaking open and all the BBs spilling out. They spread over the entire floor. This is what the Nano system does. It breaks large living balls full of cannabinoids down thousands of times to the molecular level. The smaller the particle size, the easier it is for the cells of the body to absorb it. The process not only makes hemp oil concentrate much more potent, it makes delivery time to the cells a matter of seconds, not hours!CBD American Shaman uses only the highest quality hemp oil available, containing high amounts of CBD (cannabidiol) 100% natural-pure CO2 extract. It is 100% organic, gluten-free, non-GMO hemp, and has no heavy metals and no insecticides. It is batch tested using ultra performance convergence chromatography.The CBD American Shaman stores do not sell marijuana as defined by the state statutes or regulations. Nor do they advertise, suggest, or tell customers that they do so. They do not warrant, advertise, or suggest that their products are medicinal hemp extract as authorized under the statutes, nor that they are one of any state licensed facilities to sell low-THC cannabis under SB339 as medicinal cannabidiol under the compassionate use act.The CBD stores sell CBD oil produced from industrial hemp that is specifically excluded from the state statutes as a hemp extract, and their product is composed of no more than 3/10 of 1% of tetrahydrocannabinol by weight; but is composed of less than 10% cannabidiol by weight and does not contain other psychoactive substances. SB339 Texas statute 169.001 (3).The definition of hemp extract is set out in Texas Rev. Stat. 169.001 (3) and this section, the term "Low-THC Cannabis" shall mean “the plant Cannabis Sativa and any part of that plant or, any compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture, preparation, resin, or oil of that plant that contains: (1) not more than 0.5 percent tetrahydrocannabinol by weight; (2) not less than ten percent cannabidiol by weight. "