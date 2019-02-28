San Antonio's International Women's Day March and Rally Planned for This Saturday

click to enlarge
JPL PRO - Julián P. Ledezma
Mujeres Marcharan is inviting local residents to take part in the 29th San Antonio International Women's Day March & Rally.
Set to take place this Saturday, March 2, the annual march has a theme of "La Lucha Sigue! Nevertheless, We Persist!"
The organization says the event stresses the importance of solidarity "under an administration that's doubling their attacks on our communities: women, immigrants, people of color, LGBTQ — the list goes on."
"When women come together, we're an unstoppable force," Mujeres Marcharan wrote in a press release. "We're standing shoulder to shoulder with each other to advocate for our gente."
International Women's Day is actually recognized on March 8, which falls on a Friday this year.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at Milam Park. A blessing will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the march itself begins at 11 a.m.
