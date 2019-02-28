Email
Thursday, February 28, 2019

San Antonio's International Women's Day March and Rally Planned for This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge JPL PRO - JULIÁN P. LEDEZMA
  • JPL PRO - Julián P. Ledezma
Mujeres Marcharan is inviting local residents to take part in the 29th San Antonio International Women's Day March & Rally.

Set to take place this Saturday, March 2, the annual march has a theme of "La Lucha Sigue! Nevertheless, We Persist!" The organization says the event stresses the importance of solidarity "under an administration that's doubling their attacks on our communities: women, immigrants, people of color, LGBTQ — the list goes on."
"When women come together, we're an unstoppable force," Mujeres Marcharan wrote in a press release. "We're standing shoulder to shoulder with each other to advocate for our gente."

International Women's Day is actually recognized on March 8, which falls on a Friday this year.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at Milam Park. A blessing will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the march itself begins at 11 a.m.
Milam Park
501 W. Commerce
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-7275
General Services
