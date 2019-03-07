Email
Thursday, March 7, 2019

Even If Trump Vetos Disapproval of His Emergency Declaration, It Remains a Legal Weapon, Rep. Castro Says

Posted By on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge Joaquin Castro speaks during a recent engagement. - TWITTER / JOAQUINCASTROTX
  • Twitter / JoaquinCastrotx
  • Joaquin Castro speaks during a recent engagement.
If President Trump makes good on his promise to veto the resolution halting his emergency declaration to fund the border wall, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said the measure will remain an important tool in legal challenges.

"The courts will see — including the Supreme Court, if it goes that far — that a majority of members of both chambers voted against this because they consider it a violation of the Constitution," the San Antonio Democrat said. "That's a very significant thing for the lawyers arguing the case."

States, environmental groups and civil rights organizations have filed separate suits to stop the president from using the emergency declaration as an end-run around Congress, which declined to fully fund the wall.

Castro authored a resolution disapproving of Trump's emergency declaration, and it passed the Democrat-controlled House last month. It now looks poised to pass in the Senate as early as next week, with a handful of GOP members pledging to vote with Democrats.



Trump has promised to veto the measure, and it looks unlikely that Democrats can win over enough additional Republican support to override. A two-thirds majority is needed to override a veto.

