Thursday, March 7, 2019

High-speed Chase Ends at Marbach H-E-B, Where Suspect Tried to Pose as Employee

Posted By on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 12:58 PM

A San Antonio man has been arrested after leading Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase and pretending to be an H-E-B employee to evade authorities.

While posing as an H-E-B employee isn't a crime, it did prove be an unsuccessful way to avoid arrest.

Early Thursday morning, Bexar County deputies responded to a call about a family disturbance. When authorities arrived on the scene, the suspect sped off.

According to KSAT report, deputies followed the man, who drove at speeds over 80 mph. The man, who has not been identified, eventually hit a vehicle and pulled into the parking lot of the H-E-B Plus at Marbach and Loop 410 around 2 a.m.



The suspect didn't surrender, and instead drove around the parking lot in circles, ditched his vehicle and ran into the store.

Authorities followed the suspect inside, where they said he attempted to pass as an employee. He was taken into custody on aisle 30, KSAT reports.

The man's charges have not been disclosed at this time.

