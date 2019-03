Lyft Offers Ride Discount to Women-Owned Businesses in San Antonio This Month

Lyft and Yelp have teamed up to offer San Antonio residents a 25 percent discount for all rides to select local women-owned businesses in honor of Women’s History Month.Lyft customers are encouraged to use the code SAWOMEN19 to take advantage of the discount to ride to participating businesses, and to support Dress for Success — an organization dedicated to empowering generations of women in business through programming and resources, and professional outfits. Feliz Modern and Eye Candy Boutique One dollar from every pint of special brew pint sold this month will go to Dress for Success San Antonio.Lyft and Yelp are hosting an event to benefit Dress for Success at Jokesters 22. RSVP here. This month, drop off a new or used clothing item at participating stores to enjoy a 15 percent shopping discount at Eye Candy , a 10 percent discount at Feliz Modern or a 15 percent class discount at DIY Studio.