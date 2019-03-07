Thursday, March 7, 2019
Lyft Offers Ride Discount to Women-Owned Businesses in San Antonio This Month
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 9:53 AM
Lyft and Yelp have teamed up to offer San Antonio residents a 25 percent discount for all rides to select local women-owned businesses in honor of Women’s History Month.
Lyft customers are encouraged to use the code SAWOMEN19 to take advantage of the discount to ride to participating businesses, and to support Dress for Success — an organization dedicated to empowering generations of women in business through programming and resources, and professional outfits.
Riders can enjoy the discount to women-owned businesses in San Antonio including:
La Botanica
, 5 Points Local
, Pharm Table
, Bite
, Bang Bang Bar
, Synergy Studio
, EnergyX Fitness
, Mint Salon
, Chic'tique
,
Künstler Brewing
, Jokesters 22
, Feliz Modern
and Eye Candy Boutique
Give Back
Künstler Brewing //
One dollar from every pint of special brew pint sold this month will go to Dress for Success San Antonio.
Jokesters 22 //
Lyft and Yelp are hosting an event to benefit Dress for Success at Jokesters 22. RSVP here.
Store Donation Stations
This month, drop off a new or used clothing item at participating stores to enjoy a 15 percent shopping discount at Eye Candy
, a 10 percent discount at Feliz Modern
or a 15 percent class discount at DIY Studio.
