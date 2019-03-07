Email
Thursday, March 7, 2019

Search Parties Continue Looking for Andreen McDonald, Who Was Reported Missing Almost a Week Ago

Posted By on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Authorities are continuing their search for Andreen Nicole McDonald, a local business owner who was reported missing last Friday.

On Thursday, authorities from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office will perform a second search for the 29-year-old woman at Camp Bullis. Personnel from the U.S. Air Force 502nd Air Base Wing Joint Base and concerned citizens are also volunteering in the search, according to a KSAT report.

The search at Camp Bullis comes after GPS tracking on the cell phone of Andre McDonald, Andreen McDonald's husband, placed the 40-year-old man close to the area despite not having official business on the base, said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Andre McDonald is considered a suspect in his wife's disappearance, which family and friends believe is foul play.



"I'm confident that we're going to find something of value today," Salazar said. "We may just be here awhile. And that's okay, we're prepared for that."

