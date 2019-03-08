Early Voting for District 125 Texas House Seat Ends on Friday

-
Shutterstock
-
It's down to Democrat Ray Lopez versus Republican Fred Rangel for House District 125.
Friday is the last day of early voting in a special runoff election that will decide who becomes San Antonio's latest state representative in the Texas House.
Democrat Ray Lopez, a former city councilman, and Republican businessman Fred Rangel are running to represent District 125, which spans West and Northwest San Antonio. Justin Rodriguez stepped down from the seat earlier this year to accept a post on Bexar County Commissioners Court.
Republicans have won several recent upsets
in special election, including Pete Flores' Texas Senate race victory over Democrat Pete Gallego last year, and they're hoping to seize another victory. Rangel has grabbed high-level GOP endorsements, including from Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
Democrats, meanwhile, are hoping they can turn out voters, who tend to be sparse in special elections. Just 6 percent of the district’s 101,000 registered voters cast ballots in the Feb. 12 special election that left Rangel and Lopez as the two candidates left standing from a crowded field of five.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.