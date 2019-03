San Antonio Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Fatal West Side Hit-and-Run Incident

click to enlarge Shutterstock

San Antonio police are searching for a man suspected of fatally running over a woman following an argument early Monday morning.According to a report by the Express-News , an unidentified woman, in her late 20s or early 30s, was struck by a black Nissan Pathfinder on Culebra Road around 1 a.m. Monday. She was dragged two blocks to the North San Joaquin Avenue and Rivas Street intersection before the vehicle fled the scene.Police were dispatched to the area following a report of a reckless driver in a black SUV crashing into a pole. Authorities arrived at the scene to find the woman dead.A witness told officers that they saw a man in the SUV following and arguing with the woman who was on foot.The incident has been classified as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.