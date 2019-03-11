Email
Monday, March 11, 2019

UTSA Named One of the 'Fastest Growing Sugar Baby Schools' in the U.S.

Posted By on Mon, Mar 11, 2019 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
A four-year education doesn't come cheap, and some college students take on being a sugar baby to make sure their loans don't pile up.

Dating-for-dollars site Seeking Arrangement reports that 2.7 million U.S. students use its app to find a deep-pocketed sugar daddy (or mommy). In its annual report, the company broke down the country's "Fasting Growing Sugar Baby Schools." The University of Texas at San Antonio ranked 19th.

UTSA students accounted for 875 of the app's users this year, compared to the 141 who signed up in 2018. Here's why: Texas has some of the highest student loan debt among resident borrowers, according to a recent Forbes report. Last year, the average college student in Texas borrowed $27,001.

The monthly allowance from an average sugar daddy is estimated around $3,000, according to Seeking Arrangement.



That's a pretty paycheck, though working for it might not always be.

