Monday, March 11, 2019

Will Hurd Complains About the President but Tells CNN He'd Vote for Trump Over Beto

Posted By on Mon, Mar 11, 2019 at 11:06 AM

Rep. Will Hurd is one of two San Antonio House Republicans with a target on his back. - FACEBOOK / REPRESENTATIVE WILL HURD
Democratic rockstar Beto O'Rourke made headlines last year when he declined to spend from his senate campaign war chest to aid U.S. Rep. Will Hurd's opponent. Ditto for when the former El Paso U.S. congressman livestreamed a cross-country car trek with Hurd, a  San Antonio Republican, in the name of bipartisanship.

Fat lotta good either of those things got Beto.

Over the weekend, Hurd told CNN he'd vote for President Trump for over O'Rourke, should his pal run for president. Hurd informed Jake Tapper during an on-air interview that he'll be supporting the Republican nominee, thanks much.

"So, Trump over O'Rourke?" Tapper asked.



"That's very clear," Hurd replied. "Unless Beto O'Rourke decides to run as a Republican, which I don't think he's planning on doing."

Hurd was one of 13 Republican House members who voted to block Trump's national emergency declaration fund a border wall, and he's been a frequent critic of the president on immigration issues.

But, apparently, when it comes time to cast a ballot, Hurd's all about toeing the party line.

