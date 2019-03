Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Shot and Killed Man at Northeast San Antonio Home With Baby Present

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on Monday night.According to a KSAT report , a woman called authorities after 11 p.m. on Monday when she found her boyfriend with a gunshot wound to his chest. Paramedics responded to the scene, but the man, who was reportedly in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead Deputies have not yet identified the victim and a motive is not known at this time.Authorities say a baby was inside the home at the time of the shooting, though he was not hurt. The baby has since been released to his grandmother Law enforcement officials are now working to identify the gunman. Neighbors reported seeing a dark-colored SUV leaving the area , according to KSAT.