Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Shot and Killed Man at Northeast San Antonio Home With Baby Present
By Sarah Martinez
Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on Monday night.
According to a KSAT report
, a woman called authorities after 11 p.m. on Monday when she found her boyfriend with a gunshot wound to his chest. Paramedics responded to the scene, but the man, who was reportedly in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead
.
Deputies have not yet identified the victim and a motive is not known at this time.
Authorities say a baby was inside the home at the time of the shooting, though he was not hurt. The baby has since been released to his grandmother
.
Law enforcement officials are now working to identify the gunman. Neighbors reported seeing a dark-colored SUV leaving the area
, according to KSAT.
