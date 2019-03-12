Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Democrats Rally Around Ray Lopez in Special Election to Avoid Repeat of District 19 Senate Loss

Posted By on Tue, Mar 12, 2019 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-03-12_at_12.11.48_pm.png
After a wince-worthy defeat in last year's special election for a Texas Senate seat, Democrats aren't taking chances with today's special election runoff between to represent San Antonio's Texas House District 125.

The House Democratic Campaign Committee has provided fundraising, polling and mailing help to Ray Lopez, a former SA councilman, the Texas Tribune reports. Meanwhile, Republican opponent Fred Rangel, a local businessman, has pulled endorsement from GOP heavyweights like Gov. Greg Abbott.

Beyond the HDCC help, though, the Texas Democratic Party has pumped a few thousand bucks into digital ads for Lopez and helped his campaign with voter targeting and digital outreach, according the Tribune. The party even dispatched staff to the district, which includes West and Northwest San Antonio.

In case you need a refresher on why Dems are scrambling this go-round, they last fall lost the special election to fill disgraced former Texas senator Carlos Uresti's seat representing Bexar County's deep blue District 19.

With the endorsement of high-ranking GOP officials, Republican Pete Flores cut the legs from under Democrat Pete Gallego in a major upset. Adding insult to injury, the loss enabled the GOP to hold its Senate supermajority even after losing two seats in November.



"For us at the [House Democratic Campaign Committee], the most important thing was to not allow what happened in SD-19 to happen in HD-125," Committee Chairman Cesar Blanco told the Tribune. "We wanted to make sure that right out of the gate, going into the runoff, there was a unified message."

Voting continues until 7 p.m. today. NowCastSA offers a list of polling places

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. UTSA Named One of the 'Fastest Growing Sugar Baby Schools' in the U.S. Read More

  2. San Antonio Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Fatal West Side Hit-and-Run Incident Read More

  3. Will Hurd Complains About the President but Tells CNN He'd Vote for Trump Over Beto Read More

  4. Julián Castro Jabs Bernie Sanders at SXSW Over Slavery Reparations Read More

  5. Julián Castro Identifies Himself as a Progressive Presidential Candidate During SXSW Session Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...