San Antonio Lands in the Middle of 'Happiest Cities in America' List

Despite San Antonio's comparative affordability, booming food and drink scene, decent weather and the fact that we know how to party for 10 days straight, we're not one of the happiest cities in the U.S.
At least that's what financial site WalletHub has gathered in a recent study
.
WalletHub looked at the 182 biggest cities in the U.S., then studied 31 indicators of happiness within each. Factors like the depression rate, income-growth rate and average daily leisure time were considered and split into three general areas: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.
San Antonio missed landing in the top half of the cities surveyed, ranking 97th
with a score of 56.34. In 2017
, the Alamo City ranked 72nd.
The city's 2019 ranking puts us behind 10 Texas cities: Brownsville (86), Dallas (68), El Paso and Arlington (tied for 49), Garland (47), Fort Worth (42), Irving (31), Austin (14) and Grand Prairie (7). Believe it or not, Plano came out on top across the entire country.
San Antonio fared decently for income and employment (57) and for community and environment (55). It was the emotional and physical well-being score (115) that brought down the ranking. That section considered a variety of factors like depression rate, suicide rate, adequate sleep, illness, disability, life expectancy and food insecurity.
