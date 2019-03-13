Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Study: San Antonio Drivers Are Pretty Aggressive, But Not the Worst
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Mar 13, 2019 at 10:40 AM
While Alamo City drivers aren't the worst in the nation, new data hints that they're still pretty lead-footed.
A recent GasBuddy study found that San Antonio has some of the most aggressive drivers in the U.S.
, ranking 21st of the 30 most-populous metro areas. The Alamo City landed behind cities like Los Angeles, which topped the list, Atlanta and Las Vegas. Even Austin drivers are worse, with the Texas capitol placing ninth. Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area came in at No. 15.
GasBuddy determined aggressiveness by factors including speeding, rapid acceleration and hard braking and how frequently those occurred. Of those factors, San Antonio ranked highest (15) for speeding incidents
.
If the study had included a category for "not allowing you to merge" or "not knowing how to merge," San Antonio might well have ranked higher.
