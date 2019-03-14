9-year-old San Antonio Girl Amazes Twitter Users After Jiu-jitsu Match Video Goes Viral

While plenty of folks on the social media platform tweeted about their amazement, Apolonia said it was just another fight for her.
Hi my name is Aundria and my 9 year old sister is a badass pic.twitter.com/uDQGpkadwz— Aundria Nuncio (@auundria) March 11, 2019
Yo this girl destroyed himmm. The way she looks at him crying on the floor like "😒 can someone get Trevor a juice box or somethin" is my favorite part. pic.twitter.com/w5AG6xKslP— Keeks da Fre@k 🌈🔜beyond wonderland (@anotsorrysaurus) March 12, 2019
That bun check was the ultimate flex. NO CAP— IM NOT FAMOUS YET (@Weird_Lucas____) March 12, 2019
The fact that she’s standing here like “Who’s next?” While he’s on the floor is iconic pic.twitter.com/oDUFAPDz6R— Brit (@brit_stat) March 12, 2019
"It was pretty normal for me, because I believed in myself. I always believe in myself, because I have to fight boys a lot," Apolonia told MySA. "It's a good thing going with boys, because I get pushed harder — they're stronger and faster and bigger."
He’s down for the count while she checks her buns. I stan— Kearston 👑 (@KWells_13) March 12, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.