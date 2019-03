9-year-old San Antonio Girl Amazes Twitter Users After Jiu-jitsu Match Video Goes Viral

Hi my name is Aundria and my 9 year old sister is a badass pic.twitter.com/uDQGpkadwz — Aundria Nuncio (@auundria) March 11, 2019

Yo this girl destroyed himmm. The way she looks at him crying on the floor like "😒 can someone get Trevor a juice box or somethin" is my favorite part. pic.twitter.com/w5AG6xKslP — Keeks da Fre@k 🌈🔜beyond wonderland (@anotsorrysaurus) March 12, 2019

That bun check was the ultimate flex. NO CAP — IM NOT FAMOUS YET (@Weird_Lucas____) March 12, 2019

The fact that she’s standing here like “Who’s next?” While he’s on the floor is iconic pic.twitter.com/oDUFAPDz6R — Brit (@brit_stat) March 12, 2019

He’s down for the count while she checks her buns. I stan — Kearston 👑 (@KWells_13) March 12, 2019

Twitter users are amazed by a local girl who is literally kicking ass and taking names.Aundria Nuncio has a created an online sensation by posting a video of her 9-year-old sister Apolonio, a rising jiu-jitsu star nicknamed "Apple," going head-to-head against a boy 15 pounds heavier than her, according to a report from MySA Since being posted on Monday, the video has received more than 1.75 million views and thousands of likes and retweets.While plenty of folks on the social media platform tweeted about their amazement, Apolonia said it was just another fight for her."It was pretty normal for me, because I believed in myself. I always believe in myself, because I have to fight boys a lot," Apolonia told MySA . "It's a good thing going with boys, because I get pushed harder — they're stronger and faster and bigger."Apolonia told MySA that her goal is to fight in the UFC Octagon . With her skills as a 9-year-old, that certainly seems attainable.