Thursday, March 14, 2019

9-year-old San Antonio Girl Amazes Twitter Users After Jiu-jitsu Match Video Goes Viral

Posted By on Thu, Mar 14, 2019 at 4:03 PM

Twitter users are amazed by a local girl who is literally kicking ass and taking names.

Aundria Nuncio has a created an online sensation by posting a video of her 9-year-old sister Apolonio, a rising jiu-jitsu star nicknamed "Apple," going head-to-head against a boy 15 pounds heavier than her, according to a report from MySA.

Since being posted on Monday, the video has received more than 1.75 million views and thousands of likes and retweets.
While plenty of folks on the social media platform tweeted about their amazement, Apolonia said it was just another fight for her.
"It was pretty normal for me, because I believed in myself. I always believe in myself, because I have to fight boys a lot," Apolonia told MySA. "It's a good thing going with boys, because I get pushed harder — they're stronger and faster and bigger."

Apolonia told MySA that her goal is to fight in the UFC Octagon. With her skills as a 9-year-old, that certainly seems attainable.



