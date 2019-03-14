9-year-old San Antonio Girl Amazes Twitter Users After Jiu-jitsu Match Video Goes Viral

Hi my name is Aundria and my 9 year old sister is a badass pic.twitter.com/uDQGpkadwz — Aundria Nuncio (@auundria) March 11, 2019

Yo this girl destroyed himmm. The way she looks at him crying on the floor like "😒 can someone get Trevor a juice box or somethin" is my favorite part. pic.twitter.com/w5AG6xKslP — Keeks da Fre@k 🌈🔜beyond wonderland (@anotsorrysaurus) March 12, 2019

That bun check was the ultimate flex. NO CAP — IM NOT FAMOUS YET (@Weird_Lucas____) March 12, 2019

The fact that she’s standing here like “Who’s next?” While he’s on the floor is iconic pic.twitter.com/oDUFAPDz6R — Brit (@brit_stat) March 12, 2019

He’s down for the count while she checks her buns. I stan — Kearston 👑 (@KWells_13) March 12, 2019