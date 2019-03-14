Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 14, 2019

Joaquin Castro Delivers Smackdown to Cruz and Cornyn for Supporting President's Emergency Declaration

Posted By on Thu, Mar 14, 2019 at 4:09 PM

Sen. John Cornyn declined to join the 12 Republican Senators who voted to block President Trump's emergency declaration. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • Sen. John Cornyn declined to join the 12 Republican Senators who voted to block President Trump's emergency declaration.
Both Texas senators voted against the resolution by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro to block President Donald Trump's emergency declaration, drawing a sharp verbal rebuke from the San Antonio Democrat.

Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz declined to join the 12 other GOP senators who crossed the aisle Thursday afternoon to shoot down emergency funding for the president's border wall along a 59-41 vote. Trump has promised a veto, which lawmakers don't have enough votes to overturn.

"Our colleagues across the aisle left the president with few options to fund what he believed was so important for the nation's security, and that's what led us to this situation," Cornyn explained during debate.

Cruz, meanwhile, was one of three GOP Senators who visited the White House Wednesday in a failed bid to hash out a compromise with the president, according to the Washington Post. All three ultimately cast votes against Castro's resolution.
Castro wasted no time in excoriating Cornyn and Cruz for their decision.



"I'm proud to say that 59 Senators stood up to the president today and stood up for the Constitution," Castro told the Fort Worth Star Telegram's Andrea Drusch. "Unfortunately, in Texas that not include either of our senators, Sens. Cornyn or Cruz, who showed weakness today, who showed timidity, who betrayed the people of Texas in favor of Donald Trump."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar County Democratic Chair Accuses Party Members of Money Laundering and Forgery Read More

  2. Study: San Antonio Drivers Are Pretty Aggressive, But Not the Worst Read More

  3. San Antonio Police Arrest Man They Say Intentionally Ran Over Woman He Met at Club and Took Home Read More

  4. Detention Inc.: Trump’s Immigrant Crackdown Means Big Money for Private Prisons, Including Three in San Antonio’s Backyard Read More

  5. Beto O'Rourke Is Officially Running For President – Here Are the Big Challenges He's Facing Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...