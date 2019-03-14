Joaquin Castro Delivers Smackdown to Cruz and Cornyn for Supporting President's Emergency Declaration

-
Sen. John Cornyn declined to join the 12 Republican Senators who voted to block President Trump's emergency declaration.
Both Texas senators voted against the resolution by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro to block President Donald Trump's emergency declaration, drawing a sharp verbal rebuke from the San Antonio Democrat.
Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz declined to join the 12 other GOP senators who crossed the aisle Thursday afternoon to shoot down emergency funding for the president's border wall along a 59-41 vote. Trump has promised a veto, which lawmakers don't have enough votes to overturn.
"Our colleagues across the aisle left the president with few options to fund what he believed was so important for the nation's security, and that's what led us to this situation," Cornyn explained during debate.
Cruz, meanwhile, was one of three GOP Senators who visited the White House Wednesday in a failed bid to hash out a compromise with the president, according to the Washington Post
. All three ultimately cast votes against Castro's resolution.
Castro wasted no time in excoriating Cornyn and Cruz for their decision.
"I'm proud to say that 59 Senators stood up to the president today and stood up for the Constitution," Castro told the Fort Worth Star Telegram
's Andrea Drusch. "Unfortunately, in Texas that not include either of our senators, Sens. Cornyn or Cruz, who showed weakness today, who showed timidity, who betrayed the people of Texas in favor of Donald Trump."
