San Antonio Police Arrest Man They Say Intentionally Ran Over Woman He Met at Club and Took Home

San Antonio police have arrested a man who they said intentionally ran over a woman on the city's West Side earlier this week.
Luis Diaz-Quijas is the lone suspect in connection with the death of Christy Cantu, according to multiple reports. The 40-year-old woman was found dead near San Joaquin Avenue and Culebra Road in the early hours of Monday morning after a suspected hit-and-run.
Officers spoke to witnesses who said a driver was following the woman as she walked and that the two were arguing. After collecting that information, authorities began investigating the incident as a homicide.
With surveillance video from a nearby car dealership, police were able to identify 22-year-old Diaz-Quijas
as the driver who struck Cantu, a mother of seven. Video allegedly shows the victim trying to hide behind a street sign as a black SUV turned toward her, drove onto the sidewalk and struck both the sign and Cantu.
The video also shows the SUV driving down San Joaquin Avenue while dragging Cantu underneath
. Diaz-Quijas continued to drive onto the curb and hit a stabilizing wire, causing sparks to fly from power lines.
During an interview
on Wednesday, Diaz-Quijas said he met Cantu at a club on Sunday night and took her to his home. Once there, he said Cantu pulled a kitchen knife on him when he tried to touch her, at which point he asked her to leave. According to court documents, Diaz-Quijas said he later saw the victim at a gas station near his home, where she allegedly accused him of trying to kill her.
Diaz-Quijas claimed that he accidentally hit the woman as he was driving back to his house but didn't realize it until he felt something underneath the car. He said he tried to pick her up to put her in his vehicle but saw another car coming and decided to leave her in the street
.
The man was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being charged with murder.
