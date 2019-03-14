SAPD Claims Officer Shot Chihuahua to Stop It From Suffering

click to enlarge
After East Side residents said a San Antonio police officer killed a Chihuahua, the department has released a statement indicating that the officer did so stop the dog from "suffering."
Police were responding to an unrelated call near Poinsettia and Walters streets on Monday when they said someone alerted them about the Chihuahua that was severely injured. The officer claimed that the dog, later identified as Trixie, was "on the brink of death."
"The officer did, as per protocol, contact the supervisor and let him know the situation, received approval from the supervisor to shoot the dog," SAPD spokesperson Doug Greene told KSAT
Police suspect that Trixie was either mauled or hit by a car, but pictures of the dog after being shot don't show injuries to her stomach
. Authorities claim they notified Animal Care Services, which said it never received a call about a dog being in distress. If it had, ACS said it would have responded immediately to take the Trixie to a clinic or veterinarian.
SAPD claims it is not aware of that protocol and is defending the officer's actions. The officer, who has not been identified, won't likely be investigated unless a supervisor sees reason to.
