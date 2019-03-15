Email
Friday, March 15, 2019

Your Allergies Are About to Get Much Worse, San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Mar 15, 2019 at 12:57 PM

San Antonio's pollen count makes the city among the worst in the nation for spring allergies.
  • Wikipedia Commons
  • San Antonio's pollen count makes the city among the worst in the nation for spring allergies.
If your allergies are brutal today, it's because tree pollen is wicked high. And those trees aren't about to show you any mercy.

Currently, the Weather Channel's allergy tracker shows tree pollen as "high," and it's only going to get worse. The tracker has a forecast of "very high" for pollen from Saturday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 20. During that same stretch, grass pollen will likely be "high" as well.

If you've spent more than five minutes outside during the spring, the news shouldn't surprise you. After all, San Antonio has some of the worst allergies in the country.

So, if you're feeling jammed up, you have every right to complain about it. But first, do yourself a favor. Stock up on antihistamine and Tylenol and get ready for the long haul.



