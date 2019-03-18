Fourteen Texas Voters Dropped From the Rolls as Part of Botched Fraud Review

click to enlarge
Twitter / txsecofstate
Texas Secretary of State David Whitley convenes a meeting of the Texas Legislature.
Fourteen voters flagged in the Texas Secretary of State’s botched voter-fraud review had their registrations canceled and subsequently reinstated, the Texas Tribune reports
, citing details of a San Antonio court case.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office revealed the number late last week in the court of District Judge Fred Biery as part of a suit over the review, which singled out 100,000 individuals on state voter rolls as possible non-citizens.
The probe, initiated by Secretary of State David Whitely, has resulted in a national media embarrassment and multiple suits
by civil rights groups. At least 25,000 people were erroneously flagged because the state mishandled
the data on which it based the review.
Seven counties cancelled the registrations of the 14 individuals after they failed to respond to letters demanding they prove their citizenship, according to the Tribune
report. The cancellations occurred in Coke, DeWitt, Matagorda, Montague, Victoria, Willacy and Zavala counties.
Counties dropped voters from the rolls as recently as Wednesday, March 13, which was after Biery on Feb. 27 ordered a halt
to the review.
