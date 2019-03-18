GOP Trolls Beto O'Rourke with St. Patrick's Day Twist on DWI Mugshot

On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke. pic.twitter.com/JRjMEXhZRY — GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019

NEW: Beto O’Rourke raised a record-breaking $6,136,763 in online contributions during the first 24 hours of his grassroots campaign for President of the United States. Without a dime from PACs, corporations or special interests. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans_TX) March 18, 2019

The GOP has wasted no time taking jabs at Beto O'Rourke, who after months of speculation announced his presidential campaign on Friday.In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the Republican Party trolled O'Rourke by adding a leprechaun hat to the Democrat's mugshot from when he was arrested for a DWI in 1998. A caption reads "please drink responsibly."The tweet also mocked O'Rourke by calling him a "noted Irishman." Conservative voters have called the former El Paso congressman's "Beto" nickname as a ploy to appeal to Latino voters.According to Beto's social media accounts, he had a busy St. Paddy's weekend in Iowa and Wisconsin. His campaign seems to be off to a strong start, already in full swing with the shaking of hands and kissing of babies.So strong, in fact, that he's reportedly raised $6.1 million within the first 24 hours after his announcement.The campaign's communications director Chris Evans tweeted that the total was raised "without a dime from PACs, corporations or special interests," as was the schtick for O'Rourke's Senate run.