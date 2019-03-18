GOP Trolls Beto O'Rourke with St. Patrick's Day Twist on DWI Mugshot

The tweet also mocked O'Rourke by calling him a "noted Irishman." Conservative voters have called the former El Paso congressman's "Beto" nickname as a ploy to appeal to Latino voters.
On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke. pic.twitter.com/JRjMEXhZRY— GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019
So strong, in fact, that he's reportedly raised $6.1 million within the first 24 hours after his announcement.
The campaign's communications director Chris Evans tweeted that the total was raised "without a dime from PACs, corporations or special interests," as was the schtick for O'Rourke's Senate run.
NEW: Beto O’Rourke raised a record-breaking $6,136,763 in online contributions during the first 24 hours of his grassroots campaign for President of the United States. Without a dime from PACs, corporations or special interests.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans_TX) March 18, 2019
