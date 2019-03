Man Arrested for Shooting Another Man During Wedding Reception at San Antonio Church

click to enlarge Google Maps

A man has been arrested after arguing with and shooting another guest at a wedding reception over the weekend.Hours after a couple tied the knot, two wedding guests got into a verbal altercation inside Holy Spirit Church's parish hall around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The argument then moved outside, where Juan Vicente Flores allegedly shot Marcos Villegas-Martinez.Authorities told KSAT that Flores fled the scene in a white Ford pickup truck. He left Villegas-Martinez laying on the ground outside the church.The 33-year-old victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning.The archdiocese released a statement on its Facebook page.Flores will reportedly be charged with first-degree murder