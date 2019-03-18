Monday, March 18, 2019
Man Arrested for Shooting Another Man During Wedding Reception at San Antonio Church
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Mar 18, 2019 at 12:39 PM
click to enlarge
A man has been arrested after arguing with and shooting another guest at a wedding reception over the weekend.
Hours after a couple tied the knot, two wedding guests got into a verbal altercation inside Holy Spirit Church's parish hall around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The argument then moved outside, where Juan Vicente Flores allegedly shot Marcos Villegas-Martinez.
Authorities told KSAT
that Flores fled the scene in a white Ford pickup truck. He left Villegas-Martinez laying on the ground outside the church.
The 33-year-old victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning.
The archdiocese released a statement on its Facebook page.
Flores will reportedly be charged with first-degree murder
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, wedding reception, shooting, Marcos Villegas-Martinez, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Juan Vicente Flores, Image