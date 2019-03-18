Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 18, 2019

Man Arrested for Shooting Another Man During Wedding Reception at San Antonio Church

Posted By on Mon, Mar 18, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
A man has been arrested after arguing with and shooting another guest at a wedding reception over the weekend.

Hours after a couple tied the knot, two wedding guests got into a verbal altercation inside Holy Spirit Church's parish hall around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The argument then moved outside, where Juan Vicente Flores allegedly shot Marcos Villegas-Martinez.

Authorities told KSAT that Flores fled the scene in a white Ford pickup truck. He left Villegas-Martinez laying on the ground outside the church.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning.



The archdiocese released a statement on its Facebook page.
Flores will reportedly be charged with first-degree murder.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Your Allergies Are About to Get Much Worse, San Antonio Read More

  2. Texas Supreme Court Rules Against City of San Antonio on Hays Street Bridge Development Read More

  3. Andreen McDonald's Husband Asks for Bail Reduction from $2 Million Read More

  4. Leon Valley Police Searching for Missing Teen Who Previously Had Contact with Child Predator Read More

  5. Fourteen Texas Voters Dropped From the Rolls as Part of Botched Fraud Review Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...