New Study Names San Antonio as '19th-Fattest U.S. City'

click to enlarge
Everything is bigger in Texas, but when it comes to health problems like obesity and diabetes, that's nothing to brag about.
So excuse us if we're not all that excited to see the San Antonio-New Braunfels area come in as the nation's "19th-fattest city" in a new study by financial site WalletHub.
The study — which measures obesity and overweight rates, health quality and fitness and nutrition factors — found that San Antonio was home to the eighth-highest percentage of overweight adults and the second least-active adult population in the U.S. You can read full report here
.
Though the study uses the word "fat" as an unfortunate catch-all for poor health, excess body weight is associated with increased rates of illness and disease.
San Antonio lawmakers, organizations and institutions are working to combat health issues through improved food education, regional initiatives policies and access to healthy produce. Unfortunately, major health and systemic changes don't happen overnight.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.