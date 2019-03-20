Email
Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Reward Now Offered for Information Leading to Arrest in Andreen McDonald's Disappearance

Posted By on Wed, Mar 20, 2019 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $5,000 to anyone who has information on the the person, or people, behind Andreen McDonald's disappearance and presumed death.

The 29-year-old was last seen near her home February 28 and was reported missing on March 1 when she didn't show up to work or her gym, where she was a regular.

McDonald's husband Andre McDonald has been the lone suspect in her disappearance and remained in jail on a $2 million bond for most of this month. He was arrested for tampering with evidence found at his home that authorities believe may offer clues about his wife's disappearance.

The public has remained invested locating Andreen McDonald, who friends and family say "had it all." Volunteers have made a Facebook group dedicated to the missing woman and formed search parties near Camp Bullis, where Andre McDonald supposedly went around the time of Andreen's disappearance despite having no business on the premises. Around that time, Andre McDonald was seen driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu, black Porsche Macan and a red Jaguar F-Type.



Anyone with information about Andreen McDonald's disappearance that may lead to an arrest is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

