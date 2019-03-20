Texas is the Most 'Instagrammable' State in the U.S.

click to enlarge
Instagram / shutter_knight
Yup, Palo Duro Canyon State Park is definitely "Instagrammable."
Expect to see lots of millennials 'round these parts, because Texas was just named the most "Instagrammable" state in the U.S.
Big Seven Travel, an online content platform that publishes travel guides, ranked all 50 U.S. states by how often they appear on the photo-sharing site, which was determined by adding up the number of hashtags per each state's destinations.
The company even included some of the top Instagram spots across the Lone Star State
, with the Rio Grande, Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas, Graffiti Park Houston, Pegasus Plaza – Dallas and Hamilton Pool Natural Preserve topping the list.
While no San Antonio spots were listed among Big Seven's list, the sheer volume of locally tagged photos hint that the Alamo City is still pretty dang "Instagrammable."
