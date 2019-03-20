Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Texas is the Most 'Instagrammable' State in the U.S.

Posted By on Wed, Mar 20, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge Yup, Palo Duro Canyon State Park is definitely "Instagrammable." - INSTAGRAM / SHUTTER_KNIGHT
  • Instagram / shutter_knight
  • Yup, Palo Duro Canyon State Park is definitely "Instagrammable."
Expect to see lots of millennials 'round these parts, because Texas was just named the most "Instagrammable" state in the U.S.

Big Seven Travel, an online content platform that publishes travel guides, ranked all 50 U.S. states by how often they appear on the photo-sharing site, which was determined by adding up the number of hashtags per each state's destinations.

The company even included some of the top Instagram spots across the Lone Star State, with the Rio Grande, Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas, Graffiti Park Houston, Pegasus Plaza – Dallas and Hamilton Pool Natural Preserve topping the list.

While no San Antonio spots were listed among Big Seven's list, the sheer volume of locally tagged photos hint that the Alamo City is still pretty dang "Instagrammable."
Slideshow 25 Instagram Locations That Prove You’ve Seen San Antonio
25 Instagram Locations That Prove You&#146;ve Seen San Antonio 25 slides
25 Instagram Locations That Prove You&#146;ve Seen San Antonio 25 Instagram Locations That Prove You&#146;ve Seen San Antonio 25 Instagram Locations That Prove You&#146;ve Seen San Antonio 25 Instagram Locations That Prove You&#146;ve Seen San Antonio 25 Instagram Locations That Prove You&#146;ve Seen San Antonio 25 Instagram Locations That Prove You&#146;ve Seen San Antonio 25 Instagram Locations That Prove You&#146;ve Seen San Antonio 25 Instagram Locations That Prove You&#146;ve Seen San Antonio 25 Instagram Locations That Prove You&#146;ve Seen San Antonio
25 Instagram Locations That Prove You’ve Seen San Antonio
By San Antonio Current Staff
Click to View 25 slides
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump's Emergency Declaration Puts Up to $77 Million in San Antonio Military Spending on Chopping Block Read More

  2. Medical Cannabis Expansion Has High Support in the Texas Legislature. But Dan Patrick Might Stand in the Way. Read More

  3. Report: San Antonio Police Officer Fired for Using Racial Slur, Telling Man 'F–k You' During Arrest Read More

  4. Bills in the Texas Legislature Would Make It Easier for Businesses to Sue People Exercising Free-Speech Rights Read More

  5. Man Arrested for Shooting Another Man During Wedding Reception at San Antonio Church Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...