GoFundMe

A city employee was fatally struck and killed by a charter bus on Wednesday, and now her co-workers are heading a GoFundMe to support the 13-year-old son she leaves behind On Wednesday, Omega McKinnon was leaving work around 4:25 p.m. when a bus driving southbound on St. Mary's Street turned onto Market Street and struck her.Officers arrived on the scene to find witnesses attempting to perform CPR. McKinnon was pronounced dead at the scene Now, city employees are encouraging San Antonians to contribute to a GoFundMe page in honor of McKinnon. A description said the funds will be given to support McKinnon's son.According to a KSAT report , witnesses told police that the 30-year-old woman had the right of way and was walking within the crosswalk when the bus struck her.Mayor Ron Nirenberg identified McKinnon as an accounting supervisor for the city's Department of Human Services who had been with the city since 2016.