Friday, March 22, 2019

San Antonio Police Say Woman Shot By Officer for Pulling Uzi Gun Had Fake Weapon

Posted By on Fri, Mar 22, 2019 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
San Antonio police said a woman shot by a sergeant after she was believed to have pulled a gun on authorities actually had a fake weapon.

Sergeant David Perry said 26-year-old Hannah Westall drew what appeared to be an Uzi submachine gun on him during a confrontation near Huebner and Vance Jackson on Wednesday. Once authorities were able to investigate the crime scene following the shooting, they learned that Westall's weapon was a "non-functional replica," according to KENS 5.

Officers were called to the Huebner Commons shopping center after receiving calls about a woman who appeared to be "very distraught." Perry responded to the scene and confronted Westall, telling her to keep her hands where he could see them. Perry said the woman didn't listen and instead began to pull a weapon from her waistband.

"It got to the point where the sergeant felt compelled to use deadly force," Chief William McManus told KENS. "He shot multiple times, striking her in the upper torso and the lower torso."



The woman died at the scene.

Perry is a 23-year veteran of the department. According to reports, Wednesday's incident is the sixth confirmed officer-involved shooting for SAPD this year.

