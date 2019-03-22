San Antonio Police Say Woman Shot By Officer for Pulling Uzi Gun Had Fake Weapon

click to enlarge
San Antonio police said a woman shot by a sergeant after she was believed to have pulled a gun on authorities actually had a fake weapon.
Sergeant David Perry said 26-year-old Hannah Westall drew what appeared to be an Uzi submachine gun on him during a confrontation near Huebner and Vance Jackson on Wednesday. Once authorities were able to investigate the crime scene following the shooting, they learned that Westall's weapon was a "non-functional replica," according to KENS 5
.
Officers were called to the Huebner Commons shopping center after receiving calls about a woman who appeared to be "very distraught." Perry responded to the scene and confronted Westall, telling her to keep her hands where he could see them
. Perry said the woman didn't listen and instead began to pull a weapon from her waistband.
"It got to the point where the sergeant felt compelled to use deadly force," Chief William McManus told KENS
. "He shot multiple times, striking her in the upper torso and the lower torso."
The woman died at the scene.
Perry is a 23-year veteran of the department. According to reports
, Wednesday's incident is the sixth confirmed officer-involved shooting for SAPD this year.
