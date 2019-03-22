Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 22, 2019

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett Calls for Full Release of Mueller Report

Posted By on Fri, Mar 22, 2019 at 5:39 PM

click to enlarge Robert Mueller shown in a White House file photo. - WHITE HOUSE
  • White House
  • Robert Mueller shown in a White House file photo.
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett has called on Attorney General William Barr to release the full contents of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, which was submitted this evening.

Concern has swirled that the Trump administration may try to interfere with the release of the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election to protect the president or others close to him.

“We must not permit any walls to be built around the Mueller report," Doggett, a Democrat representing San Antonio and Austin, wrote in a press statement.
"Genuine accountability rests on complete transparency. Without access to all of Mueller’s conclusions and his basis for reaching each, any cherry-picked release of information by Attorney General Barr would obstruct justice. Let’s respond to President Trump’s recent claim that he wants to make this report public by doing just that forthwith. Having nothing to fear means having nothing to hide. America is watching.”

Last month, Doggett co-authored legislation to ensure that the attorney general can't block public release of a Special Counsel’s report. A companion bill was also introduced in the Senate.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A Restaurant at San Antonio Airport Over Chain's LGBTQ Record Read More

  2. Study Finds Lead in Drinking Water at Nearly 800 Texas Schools Read More

  3. COSA Employees Start GoFundMe for Woman Struck By Bus in Downtown San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio Police Say Woman Shot By Officer for Pulling Uzi Gun Had Fake Weapon Read More

  5. Report: Police Twice Responded to Domestic Violence Calls Involving San Antonio Mayoral Candidate Greg Brockhouse Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...